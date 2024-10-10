Dolled up displays

<p>Mysuru and Dasara are inseparable — and ‘bombe jodane’, ‘gombe habba’ or doll arrangement is a significant part of this. Integral to Navaratri celebrations, dolls are displayed in households across Karnataka. While it has been a tradition in some households for generations, of late, many new families have joined the bandwagon. Recently, commercial establishments like hotels, hospitals, industries and institutions have also started arranging dolls. </p>.<p>The practice was patronised by the Vijayanagar kings, but dates back to even earlier. Following in the footsteps of the Vijayanagar empire, the Wadiyars, when they revived Dasara festivities in 1610, started patronising this practice. </p>.<p>Legend has it that worshipping the dolls, deemed to be noble souls, will give strength to the ‘navadurgas’ or the nine goddesses, who are on a mission to execute demons during the festival. In the Mysuru region, there is a ritual of anointing the ‘raja’ and ‘rani’ dolls, which are usually the best dolls in the collection. These dolls are generally passed on as gifts from parents, spanning generations.</p>.Lalithakale and Karakushalakale Dasara: Sculptors depict freedom struggle in Mysuru.<p>As household members worship the dolls, guests — mostly children and neighbours — are invited. The evenings are an opportunity for the children to present cultural programmes and display their talent in various arts.</p>.<p>Nine dolls portraying the avatars of the devi, along with dolls from across the country, portraying various cultures and traditions are included in the display. There are also bride and groom dolls, depicting marriage rituals in different cultures, dolls depicting stories of Hindu mythology, dolls of different deities, scenes from rural life, models of the Mysuru palace and monuments.</p>.<p>Several competitions are held during this time, with prizes for the best doll arrangements. Padma Panduranga, who has been participating in bombe jodane for several years, says that in order to protect traditional methods, competitions and cultural organisations encourage the use of natural materials, not just for the dolls, but also in decoration and rituals. </p><p>Kousalya, who also sets up doll arrangements, points out that it is not a fancy celebration, but a purely spiritual tradition. Hence, the raja-rani dolls, kalasha and mirror are essential. “The dolls should be made of natural materials, including clay, wood, stone, metal or porcelain. The use of plastic, plaster of Paris or other synthetic materials is not considered traditional,” she says. </p>.<p>Sridevi Srivathsa, who has been setting up doll arrangements for over two decades, says the themes used to be religious and mythological, depicting scenes from the Ramayana, Mahabharata or the Puranas. “Over the years, historical themes such as the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji have also been chosen. Of late, modern themes like Mission Mars, Chandrayaan, Swachh Bharat and ecological issues are also being used. But it is better to arrange modern themes separately,” she says. A bombe jodane is considered a good arrangement if the stories or themes are self-explanatory, she adds.</p>.<p>Generally, the whole family, including children, are involved in the unpacking of the dolls, preparation of the base, arrangement, decoration and the nine-day rituals. “Besides facilitating continuity of tradition, the process promotes learning about culture, teamwork and strengthens relationships,” Kousalya says.</p><p>After the festival, packing the dolls up and storing them safely for the future is important, says Sridevi. This is because even a little damage can make the dolls ineligible for arrangement. “As clay, wood and porcelain dolls are delicate, they have to be packed carefully, with packing materials,” she says.</p>