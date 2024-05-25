Driver killed after auto falls into overflowing stormwater drain in Karnataka

Mangaluru: An autorickshaw driver died after the auto he was driving fell into an overflowing stormwater drain at Abbakka Nagara near Kottara in Mangaluru on Friday late at night.
The police have identified the deceased as Deepak. Following heavy rains, the stormwater drain, which was at the same level as the road, was overflowing, and the auto fell into it.
Meanwhile, rain has continued to lash various parts of Dakshina Kannada on Friday night and Saturday early morning. The sky has remained overcast since morning.
Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, in its forecast, has sounded a yellow alert in Dakshina Kannada on Saturday.
It has forecast scattered to widespread very light to moderate rains in coastal districts of the state till May 30.
Published 25 May 2024, 05:09 IST