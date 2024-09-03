Drop Mekedatu, consider Rasimanal for dam: Farmers’ association from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Farmers from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are likely to propose a study by independent experts to explore the possibility of building a reservoir in Rasimanal on the border between the two states, instead of Mekedatu in Ramanagar district.
The move by farmers from both states comes close on the heels of a running battle between the governments of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over the former’s move to construct a reservoir across River Cauvery in Mekedatu.
Representatives of the Federation of Farmers’ Associations from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu State Federation of Farmers’ Organisations met in Thanjavur and later in Mandya to discuss issues pertaining to peasants in both states.
P R Pandian of the coordination committee of All Farmers Associations of Tamil Nadu told DH that they proposed Rasimanal on the Tamil Nadu–Karnataka border as the location for the new reservoir.
“We invited a delegation of farmers led by Shantakumar to Tamil Nadu to visit the Cauvery delta region and we visited Mandya on their request. We hope such visits by farmers’ organisations will help foster better relations between them,” Pandian said.
The delegations from both states visited Rasimanal, located between Biligundulu, the entry point of Cauvery water into Tamil Nadu from Karnataka, and Hogenakkal.
“Rasimanal is on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border and we believe it will be good for a reservoir rather than Mekedatu. We think this is a solution that will be acceptable to farmers from both sides,” Pandian said.
The proposal to construct a reservoir in Rasimanal isn’t new. There was a plan to build a reservoir on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border during the time of K Kamaraj as chief minister of Tamil Nadu in the 1950s. However, the plan was shelved due to multiple reasons. The fresh proposal has also met with opposition from other farmers’ groups who say a reservoir is not feasible in Rasimanal.
“If a dam is built at Rasimanal, it will only embolden Karnataka to go ahead with its plans to construct a dam in Mekedatu. We don’t know whose interests the farmers from Tamil Nadu are trying to protect,” ‘Cauvery’ S Dhanapalan, general secretary of Cauvery Farmers’ Protection Association, told DH.
