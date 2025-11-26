<p>Udupi: Following the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, entry of devotees to Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi has been restricted on November 28, between 8 am and 3 pm.</p><p>The Paryaya Puttige Mutt has stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at Udupi Shri Krishna Sannidhana for the Lakshakantha Gita Parayana, as part of the Koti Gita Lekhana Yajna Abhiyan run by the Udupi Paryaya Sri Puthige Sri Krishna Mutt. The prime minister will perform Gita Parayana with the devotees and will address them. Therefore, entry of devotees to the Sri Krishna Mutt has been restricted on Friday.</p><p><strong>Traffic diversion </strong></p><p>In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Udupi and Sri Krishna Mutt on November 28, the district administration has announced traffic diversions and movement restrictions from 9 am to 3 pm to ensure smooth public movement and security.</p><p>Vehicle movement and parking will be completely banned on the stretch from Adi Udupi helipad through Karavali Junction–Bannanje–Shiribeedu–Kalsanka up to Sri Krishna Mutt.</p><p>Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T K said all vehicles bound from Manipal to Udupi must use the Sharada Kalyana Mantapa–Beedinagudde route. Those plying from Kundapur to Udupi should take Karavali Flyover Ambalpady–Brahmagiri–Jodukatte route.</p>.PM Modi launches Safran aircraft engine facility in Hyderabad, says India trusted partner for investors.<p>Those travelling from Mangaluru to Udupi have to use Kinnimulki–Swagatha Gopura–Jodukatte route. From Ambagilu to Udupi via Gundibail, all vehicles should move via Gundibail Rasika Bar–Doddangudde MGM–Beedinagudde. From Malpe, all vehicles should take the Kutpadi route to reach Ambalpady and then proceed to Udupi.</p><p><strong>Holiday for schools</strong></p><p>Owing to the Prime Minister's visit, the deputy commissioner has declared a holiday on November 28 for anganwadis, primary and high schools falling under Udupi town, Malpe and Manipal police station limits.</p><p><strong>Ban on digging</strong></p><p>As part of protocol and safety arrangements, the district administration has suspended all digging, trenching and excavation activities along NH-66 and connecting roads within Udupi city limits until 5 pm on November 28.</p><p>Any emergency digging work will require prior permission from the DC's office. The order is mandatory for NHAI authorities, PWD, Udupi City Municipality, BSNL and other related agencies. Violations will attract legal action, warned DC in an order.</p>