Ex-Karnataka HC judge K S Puttaswamy, lead petitioner in privacy case, passes away

Justice Puttaswamy was the lead petitioner who had moved the apex court in 2012 challenging the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar scheme as being violative of the privacy right.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 11:38 IST

Published 28 October 2024, 11:38 IST
