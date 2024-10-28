Ex-Karnataka HC judge K S Puttaswamy, lead petitioner in privacy case, passes away

<p>New Delhi: Former Karnataka High Court judge Justice K S Puttaswamy, who played a pivotal role in declaration of right to privacy as a fundamental right from the Supreme Court in 2017, passed away at his Bengaluru residence on Monday.</p>.<p>He was 98.</p>.<p>Justice Puttaswamy was the lead petitioner who had moved the apex court in 2012 challenging the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar scheme as being violative of the privacy right.</p>.<p>The Aadhaar scheme subsequently received legislative sanction.</p>.Maharashtra develops Aadhar-linked e-locker for crucial documents.<p>In a landmark verdict in August 2017, a nine-judge bench through an unanimous verdict declared the right to privacy a fundamental right under Article 21 (protection of life and personal liberty) of the Constitution.</p>.<p>It had underlined privacy to be "the constitutional core of human dignity".</p>.<p>Born on February 8, 1926, Puttaswamy studied at Maharaja's College, Mysore and obtained a law degree from Government Law College, Bengaluru.</p>.<p>He was enrolled as an advocate in January 1952 and became the Karnataka High Court judge on November 28, 1977.</p>