Farmer killed in elephant attack in Karnataka

Shanivarasanthe (Kodagu dist): A 50-year-old farmer died in an elephant attack at Hosaguthi village of Shanivarasanthe on Sunday. The deceased is Jagadish alias Kantha.

After turning off the pump used for irrigating the farm, he approached the road where he had parked his bike, only to be suddenly attacked by an elephant. Unable to escape, he tragically lost his life on the spot.

The elephant menace in Kodagu district is escalating, with five lives lost in elephant attacks over the last three months alone. Just recently, on Saturday, a man sustained injuries in such an attack. According to police reports, due to heavy mist in the area, he was unaware of the elephant's approach until it was too late.