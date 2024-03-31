Farmer killed in elephant attack in Karnataka

Shanivarasanthe (Kodagu dist): A 50-year-old farmer died in an elephant attack at Hosaguthi village of Shanivarasanthe on Sunday. The deceased is Jagadish alias Kantha.
After turning off the pump used for irrigating the farm, he approached the road where he had parked his bike, only to be suddenly attacked by an elephant. Unable to escape, he tragically lost his life on the spot.
The elephant menace in Kodagu district is escalating, with five lives lost in elephant attacks over the last three months alone. Just recently, on Saturday, a man sustained injuries in such an attack. According to police reports, due to heavy mist in the area, he was unaware of the elephant's approach until it was too late.
On getting information of the elephant attack, villagers and family members expressed their displeasure. They demanded compensation immediately. The deceased is survived by two daughters. Atleast one should be provided with government job and elephant should be captured, they demanded.
DCF Bhaskar rushed to the spot and handed over a cheque for Rs 15 lakh to the family of the deceased. He also promised to make arrangements for the monthly pension. A proposal would be submitted to the government to capture the elephant after identifying the elephant that claimed the life, he added.
DySP Gangadhar, CPI Vasanth Kumar and others visited the spot. The forest department has taken an operation to identify the elephant that claimed the life.
(Published 31 March 2024, 13:22 IST)