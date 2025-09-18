Farmers oppose Jindal's proposed steel plant during public hearing

<p>Kudithini: A group of land losers and farmer leaders on Wednesday opposed the proposed Cold Rolled Grain Oriented Steel plant of Jindal company at the KIADB’s industrial area near Kudithini, during a public hearing meeting.</p>.<p>The land was initially acquired for a steel plant to be set up by the steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal. The KIADB developed a portion of the land and allotted the same to Jindal company.</p>.Crop loss due to rains: Compensation for farmers after joint survey, says CM Siddaramaiah.<p>Sternly opposing the KIADB’s move, the farmers demanded the board to return their land if it is not used for the purpose it was acquired. They demanded an enhanced compensation if their land was not returned.</p>.<p>The protesters tried to prevent the authorities from holding the hearing. Meanwhile, Bellary MP E Tukaram tried to pacify the farmers. He lost his cool and told the protesters to pour out their grievances to Janardhan Reddy, who created this situation. </p>