FIR against ex-Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra for 'objectionable' comments on Mallikarjun Kharge

An FIR has been registered against BJP leader and former Home minister Araga Jnanendra for objectionable remarks against AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike former member Raju Jane has lodged a complaint at Ashok Nagar police station here on Thursday night.
Araga has been booked under Section 504 of IPC (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and the police officials said that the case will be transferred to Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district, where the incident happened.
During a protest over the proposed implementation of K Kasturirangan report on the Western Ghats, in Thirthahalli on Tuesday, Araga had made an objectionable reference to the skin colour of Kharge and people of the region he hails from.
He, however, called his remark a slip of tongue and expressed regret for his statement.