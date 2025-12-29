<p>Ballari: An FIR has been filed against four officials of the Rural Drinking Water Supply and Sanitation Department on the charge of fabricating documents to facilitate a contractor who had bid for a water work tender.</p>.<p>The department had invited tenders for works worth around Rs 18 lakh during 2020-21 to lay pipeline and provide connections to households. A contractor by name Moulali had participated in the tender. According to the FIR, the then executive engineer R Prabhu, accounts superintendent M Malathesh, second division assistant S Srikanta and assistant engineer M Surendranath had provided fake documents to Moulali so that he can get the contract. The contractor is the prime accused in the case. </p>