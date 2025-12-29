Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

FIR against four officials for fabricating documents in Karnataka

The department had invited tenders for works worth around Rs 18 lakh during 2020-21 to lay pipeline and provide connections to households. A contractor by name Moulali had participated in the tender.
Last Updated : 28 December 2025, 22:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 December 2025, 22:40 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us