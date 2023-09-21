FIR lodged against Pramod Muthalik

Sub-urban police have filed an FIR against Shriram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik on charges of making provocative remarks with an intention to hurt the sentiments of members of other religion, during his visit to Ganapathi pandal at Idgah Maidan near Chennamma Circle in Hubballi on the last day of the Ganeshotsav there on Thursday.
Based on the complaint filed by Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP) Assistant Commissioner (Zone No 8) Chandrashekhargouda Malipatil, police filed the FIR on Thursday.
In his complaint, Malipatil alleged that Muthalik gave provocative statement to hurt the sentiments of members of other religion, and sought action against him as per law. Police have filed the FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 153A and 295A.
During his visit, Muthalik had spoken to electronic media adjacent to the Ganapathi pandal at Idgah Maidan. He had used 'anti-nationals' term against Anjuman-E-Islam in the wake of its objection for allowing Ganeshotsav at Idgah Maidan.
He also said, "If you provoke peace-loving Hindu community in issues related to country and religion in coming days, the community has the strength to install Ganapathi idol inside masjid and perform puja. If you continue such troubles and arrogance, we will oppose namaz and will not allow you to step here".
Meanwhile, Congress MLA Prasad Abbayya condemned Muthalik's statement terming it as an act aimed at purposely disturbing peace and communal harmony in the society.
"The government should take action against Muthalik, and should extern him from the State. People should not consider his immature statements seriously, but should celebrate the festivals peacefully," Abbayya added.
Anjuman-E-Islam office-bearers submitted memorandum to deputy commissioner and police commissioner, seeking measures to arrest Muthalik under the Goonda Act and to prohibit his entry to Hubballi city.