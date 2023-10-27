Forest officials search Laxmi Hebbalkar's residence after son seen wearing tiger claw pendant

Belagavi: Forest Department officials searched the residence of Woman and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar on Friday, for the tiger claw pendant that her son had reportedly worn.
Pictures of Hebbalkar's son Mrinal wearing a tiger claw pendant had gone viral on social media on Thursday. He had been issued notice by the Forest Department.
Meanwhile, Hebbalkar told reporters that the tiger claw-like pendant worn by Mrinal was made of plastic and had been gifted by someone during his wedding. He has another small one made of plastic since childhood, she added.
She noted that tiger is a protected animal and needs to be conserved. "I myself am against killing of any kind of animals," she added.
Mrinal handed over the tiger claw-like pendant to the Forest officials for investigation.