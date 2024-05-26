Forged document before court: Aggrieved party can file plaint, says Karnataka High Court

“The respondent (Umesh) against who said document is used can always complain about and seek for action being taken as regards a document which has been forged or fabricated. Merely because the suit was withdrawn would not take away the fact of forgery or use of forged documents against the respondent. This aspect would have to be dealt with by the trial court and the necessary finding to be given in relation thereto. The fact, however, remains that the suit was withdrawn nearly four years after the filing of the complaint. Thus, even for the said four years the petitioner continued to keep the complaint pending, despite having filed the above petition in the year 2017,” the court said.