Four of a family killed in road mishap on Karkala-Dharmasthala highway in Karnataka

Suresh was riding the bike with wife Meenakshi and three children from Venoor to Nallur. The truck driver, speeding in a rash manner from Bajagoli to Dharmasthala, rammed into the two-wheeler.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 05:49 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 05:49 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaAccidentKarkalaDharmasthala

