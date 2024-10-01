Four of a family killed in road mishap on Karkala-Dharmasthala highway in Karnataka

<p>Udupi: Four members of a family died in an accident between a two-wheeler and a truck on Karkala-Dharmasthala highway at Pajegudde curve in Hosmaru in Karkala rural police station limits on Monday.</p><p>According to the police, the deceased persons have been identified as Suresh Acharya (35), his children Sumiksha (7), Sushmitha (5) and Sushanth (2). Suresh was riding the bike with wife Meenakshi and three children from Venoor to Nallur. The truck driver, speeding in a rash manner from Bajagoli to Dharmasthala, rammed into the two-wheeler.</p>.31 injured after KSRTC bus overturns on expressway in Karnataka.<p>Suresh, Sumiksha, Sushanth died on the spot. The seriously injured mother Meenakshi (32) and her daughter Sushmitha were rushed to hospital. But Sushmitha succumbed on the way to hospital. The condition of Meenakshi who is being treated in Rotary Hospital is said to be serious. The police have taken truck driver Hemanth into custody, sources added.</p><p>A case has been registered at Karkala rural police station.</p><p>Suresh Acharya hails from Nallur and was engaged in wood work while his wife Meenakshi hails from Venoor. Suresh was working in Venoor and was taking his family to his native place Nallur for Dasara holidays.</p>