Free online classes for JEE, NEET, CET kick off

Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa, who flagged off the programme on Wednesday, said that the government would make a sincere attempt to extend the initiative to cover at least one lakh students next year.
DHNS
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 21:39 IST

Published 20 November 2024, 21:39 IST
