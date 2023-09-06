From this year, three annual exams for Class 10 and 2nd PU

In a major reform, the state government has decided to hold three annual board exams for Class 10 and 2nd pre-university students, and they can choose the best scores that will make it to their marks cards.
School Education & Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa announced this at the government’s Teacher’s Day event on Tuesday.
The new exam system, which will come into effect this academic year, will reduce stress on students, the government said.
At present, there is one main annual exam followed by a supplementary exam. The new system will do away with the concept of supplementary exam.
The Karnataka School Examination & Assessment Board (KSEAB) will conduct Exam 1, 2 and 3. This move is aimed at helping students improve their scores.
If a student is not satisfied with the scores in the first exam, he/she will get the second and third attempt to improve. For example, a student scores 50 in a particular subject and wants to improve. The student can write Exam 2 or 3 only in that subject.
“This is basically an opportunity for students to improve their performance. The word ‘supplementary’ itself was negative. Hence, we removed it,” Principal Secretary (School Education & Literacy) Ritesh Kumar Singh said.
The government has made it compulsory for regular students to appear for the first exam.
Even if a student writes different subjects in different exams, best scores from all three will be considered while issuing final marks card. The card will not mention number of attempts.
According to KSEAB, the current system is stressful and creates anxiety in students. “If a student who has passed II PU exam is not satisfied with marks obtained in any subject, there is an option to reject marks obtained in that subject in annual exam and take up exam again. But marks obtained in supplementary exam are only considered as final marks... this system is not student-friendly,” KSEAB said.
Karnataka’s reform is a step ahead of Union government’s National Curriculum Framework recommendation of introducing two annual exams.
Tentative schedule
Class 10
Exam 1: March 30 to April 15
Results: May 8
Revaluation results: May 23
Exam 2: June 12 to June 19
Results: June 29
Revaluation results: July 10
Exam 3: July 29 to August 15
Results: August 19
Revaluation results: August 26
Second PU
Exam 1: March 1 to March 25
Results: April 22
Revaluation results: May 10
Exam 2: May 15 to June 5
Results: June 21
Revaluation results: June 29
Exam 3: July 29 to August 5
Results: August 16
Revaluation results: August 25
