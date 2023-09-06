Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

From this year, three annual exams for Class 10 and 2nd PU

School Education & Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa announced this at the government’s Teacher’s Day event on Tuesday.
Last Updated 06 September 2023, 00:22 IST

Follow Us

In a major reform, the state government has decided to hold three annual board exams for Class 10 and 2nd pre-university students, and they can choose the best scores that will make it to their marks cards.

School Education & Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa announced this at the government’s Teacher’s Day event on Tuesday.

The new exam system, which will come into effect this academic year, will reduce stress on students, the government said.

At present, there is one main annual exam followed by a supplementary exam. The new system will do away with the concept of supplementary exam.

The Karnataka School Examination & Assessment Board (KSEAB) will conduct Exam 1, 2 and 3. This move is aimed at helping students improve their scores. 

If a student is not satisfied with the scores in the first exam, he/she will get the second and third attempt to improve. For example, a student scores 50 in a particular subject and wants to improve. The student can write Exam 2 or 3 only in that subject. 

“This is basically an opportunity for students to improve their performance. The word ‘supplementary’ itself was negative. Hence, we removed it,” Principal Secretary (School Education & Literacy) Ritesh Kumar Singh said.

The government has made it compulsory for regular students to appear for the first exam.

Even if a student writes different subjects in different exams, best scores from all three will be considered while issuing final marks card. The card will not mention number of attempts.

According to KSEAB, the current system is stressful and creates anxiety in students. “If a student who has passed II PU exam is not satisfied with marks obtained in any subject, there is an option to reject marks obtained in that subject in annual exam and take up exam again. But marks obtained in supplementary exam are only considered as final marks... this system is not student-friendly,” KSEAB said.

Karnataka’s reform is a step ahead of Union government’s National Curriculum Framework recommendation of introducing two annual exams.

Tentative schedule 

Class  10

Exam 1: March 30 to April 15
Results: May 8
Revaluation results: May 23

Exam 2: June 12 to June 19
Results: June 29
Revaluation results: July 10

Exam 3: July 29 to August 15
Results: August 19
Revaluation results: August 26

Second PU

Exam 1: March 1 to March 25
Results: April 22
Revaluation results: May 10

Exam 2: May 15 to June 5
Results: June 21
Revaluation results: June 29   

Exam 3: July 29 to August 5
Results: August 16
Revaluation results: August 25    

Students appear for PUC examination at Matru Mandali School V V Mohalla in Mysuru on Thursday March 09 2017. -Photo / IRSHAD MAHAMMAD
Students appear for PUC examination at Matru Mandali School V V Mohalla in Mysuru on Thursday March 09 2017. -Photo / IRSHAD MAHAMMAD
Students busy in last minute preparations for PUC Physics and Economies exam before entering the exam hall at Maharaja College in Mysuru on Thursday. - PHOTO / SAVITHA B R
Students busy in last minute preparations for PUC Physics and Economies exam before entering the exam hall at Maharaja College in Mysuru on Thursday. - PHOTO / SAVITHA B R

Highlights - null

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 06 September 2023, 00:22 IST)
EducationKarnatakaII PU examsClass 10 SSLC exams

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT