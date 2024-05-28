'God does what He wants to do': Girl at centre of Hijab row in Udupi college reacts to Raghupathi Bhat's expulsion

Udupi: Close on the heels of BJP expelling former MLA Raghupathi Bhat for contesting as independent candidate from South West Graduates' constituency, Aliya Assadi of "Hijab fame" declared, "God does what He wants to do".
In her X handle, she wrote, "I was thrown out from college for the sole reason that I was wearing a hijab. Then it was projected as an achievement for your party. But today, your own party has thrown you out. Then I was an expelled student and you held a post in the party. Today I am a law student and you are expelled from the party", she said to former MLA K Raghupati Bhat.
Raghupathi Bhat was the president of the development committee of Government PU College for Girls in Udupi which had refused to allow muslim girls to sit inside the classrooms wearing hijab. Soon the issue escalated, eventually landing at the court.
Published 28 May 2024, 16:08 IST