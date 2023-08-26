Govt allocates Rs 150 crore as NWKRTC set to get new buses to expand fleet

The North-Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), which has not got new buses since 2019-20 and is in dire need of fleet expansion especially due to rise in passenger numbers after the recently launched 'Shakti' scheme offering free bus journey for women, is now in the actual runup to get new buses as the government has allocated Rs 150 crore to buy new buses for it. Moreover, the government has now approved the proposal to induct electric buses on gross cost contract (GCC) model, while the NWKRTC has planned to procure some premium buses using its internal resources.
The process to induct electric buses and 'Ambaari Utsav' ultra-luxury buses for the first time is also in motion.
With 4,830 buses, the Hubballi-headquartered NWKRTC operates buses from six districts in the region. After the launch of ‘Shakti’ scheme, the number of passengers travelling in its buses increased from 17.50 lakh per day earlier to around 25 lakh now. In fact, the need for more buses was felt earlier also when the bus operations came out of the lull caused by the pandemic. The NWKRTC got 100 used buses from the BMTC last year, while the initiative to refurbish old buses into new ones also started around the same time.
In Rs 500 crore special assistance earmarked in the State Budget 2023-24 for four road transport corporations to procure new buses, the government has allocated Rs 150 for new buses for the NWKRTC. With this, the NWKRTC is submitting a proposal to the government to buy 375 buses for it.
“We are proposing the government to procure 375 normal buses, and the government will take a decision after verification. Cost of each such bus at present is Rs 40 lakh,” said NWKRTC Managing Director Bharath S.
NWKRTC officials say big divisions would be given 50 new buses each, while small divisions would get 40 buses each.
The NWKRTC, which at present does not have ultra-luxury ‘Ambaari Utsav’ buses, has started the formalities to procure four such 15 metre-long multi-axle AC sleeper buses.
“We have got the approval from the board to buy four new buses of ‘Ambaari Utsav’ class, and 20 non-Ac sleeper buses, using internal resources. Tenders will be floated after getting the nod from the government,” Bharath said.
450 e-buses
With the government approving the proposal to introduce the service of 450 electric-buses on gross cost contract (GCC) model, the NWKRTC has started preparations to float tenders to get e-buses for the first time.
Under this model, private companies have to provide e-buses with drivers, while the NWKRTC will have its conductors, and it will pay to the company the price fixed for each km of bus operations, officials say.
E-buses would include 200 mofussil-type bsues, 150 city buses, and 100 BRTS-model buses. Officials are assigned to collect details of e-bus operations by BMTC and KSRTC, Bharath added.
E-buses are planned to be operated from divisions in Hubballi, Dharwad and Belagavi, while these would be the first e-bus service by the NWKRTC.
Refurbishing old buses
The NWKRTC is also refurbishing its old buses by changing the body and replacing the engine if needed.
Bharath told DH that the plan is to refurbish 300 old buses this year, in addition to 150 city buses which would be refurbished using Rs 8 crore grant provided by the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT).
At the regional workshop of the NWKRTC, old buses which are not in good condition but still have at least five years of time to get scrapped are being refurbished. These buses include premium ones also. Buses which are of less than 10 years of age are identified for refurbishing, after which they can be run for five more years and at least for five lakh more kms.
NWKRTC Chief Mechanical Engineer H M Ramesh stated that around Rs 6 lakh is spent to refurbish an old bus, while the body would be completely rebuilt, and the engine would also be reconditioned if needed.
“Refurbished bus would have the look of a new bus both inside and outside, enhancing the passenger comfort. Some buses including premium ones were refurbished last year,” he added.
NWKRTC Deputy Chief Traffic Manager H Ramanagoudar said getting new buses and refurbishing of old buses would help a lot to increase the frequency of buses and to introduce bus service on new routes as per demand.