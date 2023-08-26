Govt allocates Rs 150 crore as NWKRTC set to get new buses to expand fleet

The process to induct electric buses and 'Ambaari Utsav' ultra-luxury buses for the first time is also in motion.

With 4,830 buses, the Hubballi-headquartered NWKRTC operates buses from six districts in the region. After the launch of ‘Shakti’ scheme, the number of passengers travelling in its buses increased from 17.50 lakh per day earlier to around 25 lakh now. In fact, the need for more buses was felt earlier also when the bus operations came out of the lull caused by the pandemic. The NWKRTC got 100 used buses from the BMTC last year, while the initiative to refurbish old buses into new ones also started around the same time.

In Rs 500 crore special assistance earmarked in the State Budget 2023-24 for four road transport corporations to procure new buses, the government has allocated Rs 150 for new buses for the NWKRTC. With this, the NWKRTC is submitting a proposal to the government to buy 375 buses for it.