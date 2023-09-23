Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Govt issues postings to 5 IPS officers

The government also changed the post of an officer who was under the process of transfer.
Last Updated 22 September 2023, 22:57 IST

Follow Us

The government on Friday issued orders with regard to the postings of four IPS officers, and also changed the post of an officer who was under the process of transfer. 

Sudheer Kumar Reddy, a 2010 batch officer, has been posted as Superintendent of Police (SP), Forest Cell, Criminal Investigation Department.

CB Vedamurthy has been posted as SP, Intelligence. 

Hakay Akshay Machhindra has been posted as Deputy Commandant General, Home Guards & Ex-officio Deputy Director of Civil Defence. Kshama Mishra has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Command Centre, Bengaluru.

Ravindra Kashinath Gadadi, under the orders of transfer as SP, Intelligence,  has been revoked and instead posted as SP, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement, Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 22 September 2023, 22:57 IST)
Karnataka NewsKarnataka Police

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT