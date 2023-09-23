Govt issues postings to 5 IPS officers

The government on Friday issued orders with regard to the postings of four IPS officers, and also changed the post of an officer who was under the process of transfer.
Sudheer Kumar Reddy, a 2010 batch officer, has been posted as Superintendent of Police (SP), Forest Cell, Criminal Investigation Department.
CB Vedamurthy has been posted as SP, Intelligence.
Hakay Akshay Machhindra has been posted as Deputy Commandant General, Home Guards & Ex-officio Deputy Director of Civil Defence. Kshama Mishra has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Command Centre, Bengaluru.
Ravindra Kashinath Gadadi, under the orders of transfer as SP, Intelligence, has been revoked and instead posted as SP, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement, Bengaluru.