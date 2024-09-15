Govt school teacher held for sexual harassment in Karnataka's Belagavi

Belagavi: A teacher of a government primary school in Chikkodi in Belagavi district has been arrested following complaints that he was sexually harassing girls at the institution. The teacher has been booked under the provisions of the Pocso Act.
One of the girls whom the teacher, Mohammad Sadiq Gous Mohidin Miyobeg, allegedly harassed returned home crying one day, and informed her parents of the ordeal she had suffered at the former’s hands. Her parents lodged a complaint against Miyobeg, following which he was arrested.
Superintendent of Police Dr Bhimashankar Guled confirmed that the teacher had been arrested, and booked under Pocso Act. He said that a complaint against the teacher had been registered on Friday night. Chikkodi police are reportedly probing the case further.
Meanwhile, attempts to reach the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (in-charge) for Chikkodi M A Mekanamaradi to inquire into the action initiated against Miyobeg, did not yield results since his official phone was switched off.
Published 14 September 2024, 23:20 IST