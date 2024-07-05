Karnataka: Govt transfers 4 IPS officers, Bengaluru Northeast gets new DCP

A day after transferring 25 IPS officers in a major reshuffle, the government on Thursday issued transfer orders to four more IPS officers.
Filling the vacancy of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Bengaluru Northeast division created after Laxmi Prasad was relieved from state duties for central deputation, the government has brought in Sajeeth V J, a 2018 batch IPS officer.
Earlier, Sajeeth was deputed to Karnataka Lokayukta as Superintendent of Police (SP), Koppal.
M Puttamadaiah, a 2012 batch officer who was deputed as SP of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Karnataka Lokayukta, has been transferred to Raichur as the district SP.
Yashoda Vantagodi, serving as the SP of Koppal, has been transferred and deputed to Karnataka Lokayukta as SP.
Lokayukta SP Ram L Arasiddi has been transferred and posted as SP of Koppal in place of Yashoda Vantagodi.
Published 04 July 2024, 20:54 IST