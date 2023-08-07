Home
Graft complaint against agriculture minister rocks Congress government

Shivakumar alluded to Mandya politics as the reason behind the allegation.
Last Updated 07 August 2023, 17:25 IST

Reacting to the allegation against Chaluvarayaswamy, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said it will be inquired into. Shivakumar alluded to Mandya politics as the reason behind the allegation. He said Congress won six out of the seven Assembly seats in Mandya, a JD(S) bastion. “There is no medicine for jealousy,” he said. 

The purported complaint claimed that Chaluvarayaswamy had tasked agriculture joint director with collecting the bribe. Earlier in the day, Joint Director V S Ashok said that no such letter was written against the minister. “No such letter has gone to the Governor’s office from the Mandya district,” he said.

(Published 07 August 2023, 17:25 IST)
