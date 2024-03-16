Guarantee schemes to be continued for entire five-year term: CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the guarantee schemes will be continued for the entire five-year term.
He was speaking at the convention of beneficiaries of state government’s guarantee schemes, organised by Mysuru district administration and Zilla Panchayat on Maharaja’s College Grounds in Mysuru on Friday.
Siddaramaiah said, “Before the Assembly elections, when we promised the guarantee schemes, when myself and D K Shivakumar signed the guarantee cards, BJP leaders ridiculed us and said it was a lie. PM Narendra Modi said in Rajasthan, that if the schemes are implemented, the treasury will be emptied and the state would become bankrupt. Basavaraj Bommai, R Ashoka, B S Yediyurappa, B Y Vijayendra said that the schemes are non-implementable and there would not be any development.”
“Hence, the convention of beneficiaries is organised in every district, to depict the reality and to showcase how we have fulfilled all our promises, after we came to power, 10 months ago on May 20, 2023. It is not a political event, but organised by the government to celebrate the success,” he added.
“The schemes were implemented to help the poor from all communities. Even the poor, who support the BJP get them, to build an equal society, by distributing wealth to the poor. As there is price rise, the money we have given them, has increased the buying power of the people, promoting economic activities and GST collection,” he said.
“Now, unable to tolerate our success, in helping the poor, the BJP leaders are jealous and are lying that the schemes would be stopped after the Lok Sabha election. But, they will be extended to our entire term. We had allotted Rs 36,000 crore for the guarantee schemes in the past 10 months. Now, we have earmarked Rs 52,009 crore in the budget for the next year. We had fulfilled 158 out of 165 promises, made in the election manifesto of the 2018 Assembly poll,” he recalled.
Mentioning the works taken up in Mysuru during the previous tenure of Congress in Mysuru, including new building of Jayadeva Hospital, and now funds allotted for the new OPD block to mark the centenary of KR Hospital, restoration of Lansdowne building, Devaraja Market, restoration of Maharani’s Science College, and new hostel for Maharani’s College, Siddaramaiah said, “Development of Mysuru was taken up only during the previous tenure of the Congress. Not during the 3 years 10 months of BJP government. They only looted the state. That is why, we have formed Justice Nagamohan Das commission, to investigate the 40% commission issue during the BJP.”
“We have asked the Opposition leaders to file a complaint against Congress leaders too, if any of us are indulged in such cases. But they have not filed a single case,” he said.
(Published 16 March 2024, 00:00 IST)