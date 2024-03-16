Guarantee schemes to be continued for entire five-year term: CM Siddaramaiah

Mentioning the works taken up in Mysuru during the previous tenure of Congress in Mysuru, including new building of Jayadeva Hospital, and now funds allotted for the new OPD block to mark the centenary of KR Hospital, restoration of Lansdowne building, Devaraja Market, restoration of Maharani’s Science College, and new hostel for Maharani’s College, Siddaramaiah said, “Development of Mysuru was taken up only during the previous tenure of the Congress. Not during the 3 years 10 months of BJP government. They only looted the state. That is why, we have formed Justice Nagamohan Das commission, to investigate the 40% commission issue during the BJP.”