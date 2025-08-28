<p>Davanagere: The police of Economic, Cyber and Narcotics Crime station have arrested a young farmer from Hassan district on charges of digitally arresting a teacher and extorting Rs 22.40 lakh.</p><p>The arrested has been identified as Arun Kumar (35) of Koratikere village in Belur taluk. </p>.Kerala man held by Goa police for extorting Rs 1.05 cr using 'digital arrest' modus operandi.<p>The arrested person was produced before a judge and his bank account containing Rs 1.90 lakh was frozen. Two other accused are absconding.</p><p>"The accused who called the teacher on February 5 introduced themselves as staff of Blue Dot Courier from Mumbai. Drugs along with medicines were found in the parcel being sent to Dubai and threatened to file a case at the police station. They had obtained her Aadhaar card and e-mail address," the police said.</p><p>"A woman who made a WhatsApp call and introduced herself as a DCP and digitally arrested a teacher. She threatened that the teacher’s bank account details and ATM card were found with the accused, who was arrested in a hawala money transfer case. To resolve the legal complications of the bank account, she transferred Rs 22.40 lakhs to two bank accounts," the police explained.</p><p>The teacher had filed a complaint in this regard at the police station on March 12. The police, led by DySP Bankali Nagappa, who investigated the case succeeded in arresting one accused. They have laid a trap to arrest two more accused who are absconding.</p>