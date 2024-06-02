Prajwal Revanna sexual abuse case: MLA Manju appears before police for questioning

Hassan: Arkalgud MLA A Manju appeared before ASP M K Thammaiah at CEN (cyber economic and narcotics crime) police station in the city on Saturday following a social media post and statement by one of the accused, Naveen Gowda, in the case pertaining to the circulation of pen drives of the alleged sex scandal, involving MP Prajwal Revanna.
Naveen had stated that he had given the pen drive to Manju. The MLA was reportedly questioned for an hour. Based on Naveen’s statement, SIT issued notice to Manju. Meanwhile, Manju said that he had lodged a complaint against Naveen with SIT. He has given details about it, he said.
SIT police have arrested Naveen Gowda and Chethan Gowda in the case of alleged distribution of pen drives related to the scam.
Published 01 June 2024, 21:40 IST