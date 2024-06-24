Hassan sex abuse: Prajwal Revanna sent to judicial custody till July 8

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru court on Monday extended the judicial custody of former JD (S) MP Prajwal Revanna by 14 days. Prajwal, who is accused of repeated rape and sexual harassment, would be in jail till July 8.

Prajwal, who was in the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the rape allegations levelled by a former Hassan Zilla Panchayat member, was produced before the magistrate on Monday evening. The court then extended his judicial custody and he was moved to the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail.

Prajwal was arrested in the early hours of May 31 after he landed at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru from Munch, Germany. Prajwal had fled the country hours after the Lok Sabha elections on April 26.

He was sent to SIT custody till June 6 in the sexual harassment case, and the magistrate later extended it to June 10. While Prajwal was sent to judicial custody till June 24, the SIT filed requisitions and gained his custody twice, to investigate two other cases of rape.