Hassan sex abuse: Prajwal Revanna sent to judicial custody till July 8

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru court on Monday extended the judicial custody of former JD (S) MP Prajwal Revanna by 14 days. Prajwal, who is accused of repeated rape and sexual harassment, would be in jail till July 8.
Prajwal, who was in the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the rape allegations levelled by a former Hassan Zilla Panchayat member, was produced before the magistrate on Monday evening. The court then extended his judicial custody and he was moved to the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail.
Prajwal was arrested in the early hours of May 31 after he landed at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru from Munch, Germany. Prajwal had fled the country hours after the Lok Sabha elections on April 26.
He was sent to SIT custody till June 6 in the sexual harassment case, and the magistrate later extended it to June 10. While Prajwal was sent to judicial custody till June 24, the SIT filed requisitions and gained his custody twice, to investigate two other cases of rape.
A few days before the polls, pen drives with obscene visuals had surfaced in Hassan. The government then formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the charges.
Three separate cases were registered against the former MP, which are all being investigated by the SIT.
In the first case, Prajwal is the co-accused along with his father JD(S) MLA HD Revanna where they allegedly sexually harassed a former 47-year-old house help.
A second case was filed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on May 1 after a 44-year-old former member of the Hassan Zilla panchayat accused Prajwal of repeated rape.
The third case, filed at the KR Nagar police station in Mysuru district on May 2, pertains to rape allegations by a woman in her 60s. In this case, the SIT had arrested Revanna, who is currently out on bail, and questioned his wife Bhavani Revanna, who had received interim relief, for allegedly plotting the woman’s kidnap.
Published 24 June 2024, 14:23 IST