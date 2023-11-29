Have done no wrong, only did party work: K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar facing DA case

On BJP leader and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal filing an intervening application challenging the withdrawal by the state government of the consent for the CBI probe in the DA case, he said, "Let anyone do anything...I know who has said or commented what, and have observed them with utmost humility. I will respond to them at the right time, not now."

Asked if he saw the development in the court as a relief, the deputy CM said, "People have seen, I have done no wrong."

"I only did the party work. I have suffered a lot of trouble for doing the party work. If they want to trouble me in the future too, there is god, and people of the state are also there. You know what happened in the state, for troubling me (possibly indicating assembly poll results). My 'namaskaras' to the people who stood by me and prayed for me," he added.