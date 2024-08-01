Heavy rainfall in catchment areas increased water level in Phalguni river, says Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan MP

Mangaluru: Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan MP said that heavy rainfall in Venoor and catchment areas increased the inflow of water to Phalguni river. As a result, the low-lying areas and river banks remained inundated.
About 458 mm of rainfall was recorded in Venoor. Small vented bridges, pipe culverts were damaged at four to five places and mudslips were reported in various parts of Belthangady, Venoor areas.
The DC said that he had visited the affected areas in Belthangady and Venoor on Wednesday.
“Immediate measures have been taken to shift the rain victims. Long term measures will have to be worked out after a study of the situation.”
The Phalguni river was flowing above the danger level. As a result, flooding was reported at Ulaibettu, Kuloor, Adyapadi areas. About 30 people were shifted to the relief centre at Kuloor. 36 people are provided shelter at a relief centre in Subrahmanya.
He said that tahsildars of Belthangady, Moodbidri along with PDOs, police and personnel from fire and emergency service have worked tirelessly in shifting people affected by flood.
The DC said that all have been asked to remain alert.
Gurupura and surrounding areas have been majorly affected by flood. Acres of land on the banks of river Gurupura were affected by flood. More than 20 houses at Padushedde were flooded and people were shifted to safer areas using boats. The SDRF personnel were engaged in rescue operations throughout the day.
Water had entered the premises of Gurupura Vajradehi mutt. The cattle from gaushala of the mutt were taken to elevated areas for safety. Marriage halls and houses were inundated. The families struggled to save their valuables from the flood. Sri Amrutheshwara Temple at Vamanjoor too was inundated. Locals said that they had not experienced such a flood for the last 30 years.
The road connecting Ulaibettu and four to five villages remained under water owing to rise in water level in river Phalguni. The villages remained disconnected as four and a half feet of water was flowing on the road. Barricades have been placed on the road, to prevent people from using it.
Following the threat of landslides at Ankaje near Laila, the road at Ankaje has been closed for vehicular movement. Houses have been damaged at Navara, Nada, Renkedaguthu, Mundoor, Nadthikallu and other areas in Belthangady.
After the compound wall of Hazrath Sheikh Hayathul Auliya Dargah Sharief and Jumma Masjid, the yard of the place of worship is facing threat.
Fire service personnel rescued 18 adults and 2 children using boat at flooded Thokur road in Jokatte.
19 houses damaged
Nineteen houses have been damaged in Dakshina Kannada district in the last 24 hours. The district has received an average rainfall of 107.3 mm. Moodbidri taluk received the highest of 198.4 mm, Belthangady- 150.1 mm, Mulki- 109.2 mm rainfall.
As many as 105 electricity poles have been damaged. About 6.015 km of PWD roads and 6.975 km of state highways have been damaged.
Five cattle belonging to Prakash were washed away in the flood at Denjaru in Nellikar. Of which, two have been rescued and the body of one cow has been traced.
As a precautionary measure Moodbidri TMC chief officer has directed people residing in 29 houses to shift to safer locations. A family has taken shelter at Government School at Maroor. Civic workers from Kallabettu have been shifted to Samaja Mandira in Moodbidri.
After the collapse of the compound wall, Bayalu Basadi at Neriya is facing a threat.