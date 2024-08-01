Heavy rainfall in catchment areas increased water level in Phalguni river, says Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan MP

The DC said that he had visited the affected areas in Belthangady and Venoor on Wednesday.

“Immediate measures have been taken to shift the rain victims. Long term measures will have to be worked out after a study of the situation.”

The Phalguni river was flowing above the danger level. As a result, flooding was reported at Ulaibettu, Kuloor, Adyapadi areas. About 30 people were shifted to the relief centre at Kuloor. 36 people are provided shelter at a relief centre in Subrahmanya.

He said that tahsildars of Belthangady, Moodbidri along with PDOs, police and personnel from fire and emergency service have worked tirelessly in shifting people affected by flood.