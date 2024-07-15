Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Heavy rush of tourists chokes Karnataka's Nandi Hill

The visitors were stranded in a long queue of vehicles on the road to the hill station.
DHNS
Last Updated : 15 July 2024, 01:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Nandi Hill in Chikkaballapur district witnessed heavy rush of tourists on Sunday. The visitors were stranded in a long queue of vehicles on the road to the hill station.

The district administration has been allowing parking only for 300 vehicles at the hill station. Once this parking lot is filled, any other vehicle cannot enter the hill station. Tourists have to wait till vacant slot is available in the parking lot. 

The problem worsens during weekend when a large number of tourists flock the hill station. On Sunday, tourists were stranded in a queue of vehicles which extended for over a kilometre. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 July 2024, 01:26 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaTourismNandi Hills

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT