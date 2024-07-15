Heavy rush of tourists chokes Karnataka's Nandi Hill

Nandi Hill in Chikkaballapur district witnessed heavy rush of tourists on Sunday. The visitors were stranded in a long queue of vehicles on the road to the hill station.
The district administration has been allowing parking only for 300 vehicles at the hill station. Once this parking lot is filled, any other vehicle cannot enter the hill station. Tourists have to wait till vacant slot is available in the parking lot.
The problem worsens during weekend when a large number of tourists flock the hill station. On Sunday, tourists were stranded in a queue of vehicles which extended for over a kilometre.
Published 15 July 2024, 01:26 IST