Heavy unseasonal rain destroys paddy crop in Karnataka's Malavalli taluk

<p class="bodytext">Unseasonal heavy rain lashed various parts of the taluk on Thursday night. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Paddy crop on hundreds of acres of farmland has been submerged in rainwater, resulting in heavy losses to the farmers.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Somakanahalli, Talagavadi, Madahalli, Gudughatta, Kandegala, Nelluru, and Dugganahalli received heavy rain for some hours from 2 am on Thursday.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The paddy crop, which was harvested on hundreds of acres of land, was destroyed, and the unseasonal rain has created anxiety among the farmers. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha taluk president L N Bharat Raj demanded suitable compensation for the farmers affected due to the sudden rain.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The harvested paddy has been destroyed. As the crop has been submerged, the livestock will not get adequate fodder. The government should provide at least Rs 30,000 compensation, he urged.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Yelandur, Santhemarahalli and Gundlupet in the district received normal rain. </p>