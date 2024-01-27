High command will decide on Rajanna’s ‘slave’ comment: DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Taking serious note of Co-operation Minister K N Rajanna’s recent remarks on high command, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President D K Shivakumar on Friday cryptically said, “It is a serious issue. His case will be referred to the party high command for further action.”
Rajanna had reacted sharply on appointments made to state-run boards and corporations in Tumakuru on Thursday.
The MLA had said, “Are we slaves to accept the high command’s dictates on such appointments? I would know better who should be rewarded in my district, rather than someone sitting in New Delhi and deciding it.”
His statement had kicked off another round of controversy.
Shivakumar, also deputy chief minister, told reporters that the issue had been discussed and Rajanna’s case can not be decided here as he has been elected as MLA multiple times and is also a minister. Therefore, his case will have to be referred to the party high command, where it will be decided, he added.