Hijab row: Karnataka College issues circular

The IDSG College in the city has issued a circular directing all students to appear in uniform, after a video of some girl students wearing hijab and burqa inside the campus went viral.
The college principal, in the circular, said that all BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, BCA and PG students should wear the uniform mandatorily on all the six days in a week. They should arrive with their identity cards.
The video clip, which showed girl students moving around the college corridor wearing burqa and hijab and also sitting inside the classrooms, was reportedly recorded by students.
On getting information, Additional SP Krishnamurthy and other senior police officials visited the college and collected details. A lecturer at the college said, “First PU students had arrived in the college and were unknowingly wearing hijab. They have been informed.”
As a precautionary measure, the police were deployed at the college, police sources said.