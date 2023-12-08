Hindutva activist marries Muslim woman

Mangaluru: The marriage of a Muslim woman to a Bajrang Dal activist has gone viral on social media.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sharan Pumpwell shared a photo of the married couple, wishing them a happy married life. "From Ayisha to Akshatha. From a true love, Prashanth and Akshatha have entered into wedlock as per Hindu tradition," Sharan declared in a social media post.

Meanwhile, a woman from Katipalla filed a complaint against her neighbour for eloping with his daughter. The woman, in her complaint to the police, stated that her neighbour Pachu had revealed his intention of marrying her daughter Ayisha (19). Ayisha had left home, insisting on staying with Pachu.

Pachu had promised to send Ayisha along with his mother and sister the following day. When Ayisha did not return, her mother filed a complaint with the police on December 1. On Friday, Prashanth, alias Pachu, and Ayisha appeared before the police, declaring that they were married. Police sources said that Prashanth was a rowdysheeter at Surathkal station.