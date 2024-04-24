I thank Vijayendra for my expulsion from BJP: Eshwarappa

Former deputy chief minister and Independent candidate K S Eshwarappa has “thanked” BJP state president B Y Vijayendra for his (Eshwarappa’s) expulsion from the BJP.
The BJP on Monday expelled Eshwarappa for six years for rebelling against the party and deciding to contest as an Independent against the party’s official candidate, B Y Raghavendra, in the Shimoga Lok Sabha seat.
Speaking to mediapersons, here on Tuesday, Eshwarappa said that many senior leaders expressed their disappointment over his expulsion as he worked for 40 years to build the party in Karnataka. "Besides, many people are of the view that injustice had been meted out to me. They have decided to support me in the Lok Sabha polls. This expulsion is only temporary and I would join the BJP again after winning the polls.”
He made it clear that he would not embrace Congress till his last breath. “The father and son (B S Yediyurappa and Vijayendra) had worked hard to expel me from the party. Now, they are satisfied.” He also predicted that BJP would be free from father and son after the Lok Sabha polls.
He said that he is lucky to get farmer with sugarcane as his election symbol. “Youths of Hindu Samaj in Bhadravathi and fishermen in Byndoor have extended me support,” he claimed.
Meanwhile, speaking to reports in Shikaripur, BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa said that he had no role in expulsion of Eshwarappa.
The state disciplinary committee has taken action. "Eshwarappa was given opportunities to mend his ways. Now, he has been expelled as he desired," Yediyurappa said.
(Published 24 April 2024, 03:13 IST)