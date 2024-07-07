In coastal tourism push, govt lists 40 nodes for development

Bengaluru: Karnataka has identified 40 nodes between Karwar and Mangaluru as part of a renewed drive to develop tourism along the state’s 320 km coastline.
Spread across Dakshina Kannada (4), Udupi (17) and Uttara Kannada (19) districts, the nodes, or tourism centres, spanning distances of 3 km to 15 km, will be developed with private partnership as hubs along the lines of similar destinations in Goa and Kerala, officials in the Department of Tourism said.
Expressions of Interest (EOIs) in the projects were invited in March. A senior department official told DH that “10 to 12” parties have orally communicated interest. The department has extended the deadline for submission of proposals to July 31 to attract more interest in the projects.
The development shall be undertaken through “suitable mechanisms to provide tourism-driven socio-economic benefits to the local communities”, the EOIs said.
The two longest identified nodes are in Uttara Kannada — a 14.9 km stretch between Patanjali and Mudaga beaches and a 12.49 km stretch near Naval Beach.
The district already has popular tourist attractions like the Mangrove Kandla walk in the Blue Flag-certified Kasarkod beach, water sports on Murudeshwar beach and nature viewpoints on beaches including Tilmati, Devbagh, Belekeri and Nadibag.
The department is planning overall beach development while providing basic facilities in many of the identified nodes. A 7.373-km node has been proposed along the ‘star-gazing beach’ near Hadin in Uttara Kannada.
In Udupi, the department has identified potential activities around a marine drive, wayside amenities, houseboats and water sports between the Maravanthe Fishing Port and the end of Trasi Breakwater. It has also pitched a Public Private Partnership-model floating resort between Kodi Hosa Bengre and Kodi Kanyana Delta Point.
The department has already submitted an estimation to the government regarding the long-awaited surf school on Sasihithlu beach in Dakshina Kannada. A Rs 1 crore infrastructure development project has been proposed on Ullala beach. Access to the beach has been damaged due to sea erosion at Bettampady.
Another senior official said that the department was looking for proposals that reflect sustainable practices. “They should facilitate better accessibility and connectivity, and must cater to diverse tourist needs while incorporating the local culture and heritage,” the official told DH.
