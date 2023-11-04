In viral video, state minister explains how Congress got Muslim votes, BJP cries 'polarisation'

Bengaluru: A video showing Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan explaining how the Congress mobilised Muslim votes for the Karnataka Assembly election has gone viral on social media, with the BJP using it as a stick to beat the grand old party for "polarisation".

The video is three months old and from a meeting in poll-bound Rajasthan.

"I'm being asked how we created magic...how did Muslims vote in unison in Karnataka?" Zameer is heard saying.