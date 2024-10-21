Incident of placing ballast on railway track is anti-national activity, says Dakshina Kannada MP

<p>Mangaluru: Railway tracks are national assets and anyone who tries to harm them is indulging in anti-national activity. Miscreants trying to derail our trains or the peace and progress of Bharat will be dealt sternly, said Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta.</p><p>Replying to a recent incident of ballast being placed on railway tracks near Thokkottu, he said, "This is for the first time that Dakshina Kannada has witnessed such an event, but this will not be tolerated. Police probe has begun, and I have already discussed with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and police to arrest the culprits at the earliest. Stringent action should be initiated against them." </p>.Leopard enters kitchen of house in Mangaluru, captured.<p>"But this is not just about derailing trains - it is an effort to take the development and growth prospects of the nation off track and whoever is up to such notorious activity should know that New India led by PM Narendra Modi won’t let it happen," he said.</p><p>The MP appealed to the citizens to keep an eye on those who are up to such acts and inform the local authorities and police at the slightest instance of any suspicious activity or people. </p><p>"Together, let us ensure that we don’t let anyone who even thinks of hurting India’s pride, progress or prosperity get away with it," he added.</p>