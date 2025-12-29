Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Nine killed, including five children, in Suriname attack

Police said that the ​man fatally attacked four adults and five children ‌in Suriname's ‌capital, Paramaribo, during the night ⁠from Saturday to early Sunday.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 03:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 December 2025, 03:52 IST
World newsSurinameattack

Follow us on :

Follow Us