Inscription on ancient check dam across River Tungabhadra found near Koppal

Koppal: A stone inscription pertaining to the construction of Huligikatte, a check dam across River Tungabhadra, has been found near Hole Mudlapura in the taluk.
The 14-foot-long, three-foot-wide inscription was discovered during the work being undertaken to modernise canals in the region.
The inscription is visible this year due to low water storage in the dam.
Officials of the Vijayanagar canal modernisation project, on discovering the inscription, informed the department of archaeology, museums and heritage.
Later, officials of the department visited the site and inspected the inscription.
It mentions that the Huligikatte check dam was constructed by Naganna Dandanayaka, the general of the Vijayanagar kings.
It says water from the canal flows to the pilgrim centre of Huligi. Department officials are undertaking more research on the inscription.
Meanwhile, an inscription on a huge rock, dating back to British era, has been discovered at a hill near Ishwara Temple on Siruguppa road of Hosapete of Vijayanagara district. The inscription is in English and Telugu.
The inscription speaks about construction of a canal passing through the present Siruguppa road and that the work on canal completed in 1872.
