Internal quota: Karnataka BJP supports stir by factions of 'touchable' Dalits

<p>Bengaluru: Some sections of the Banjara, Bhovi, Korma and Korcha communities ('touchable Dalits') held a protest on Wednesday, against the government's decision on internal reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs). </p>.<p>They urged the government to reject the Nagamohan Das Commission report.</p>.<p>BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, former Kudachi MLA P Rajeev and other BJP leaders participated in the protest at Freedom Park. </p>.<p>However, Congress leaders from the 'touchable' communities did not participate in the protest, and called BJP's action "politically motivated". </p>.<p>Protestors slammed the government for its 6-6-5 formula, which includes the 'touchable' Dalits in the same group as 59 'most backward' communities.</p>.<p>They slammed the Das Commission report and demanded that the words 'touchable' and 'untouchable' be removed from the report.</p>.<p>When the protestors left Freedom Park and tried to gherao the Vidhana Soudha, they were blocked by the police through barricades.</p>.<p>After some time, the crowd was dispersed. Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy met the protestors and received a memo containing their demands.</p>.<p>Speaking to DH after the protest, Rajeev flayed the government's decision.</p>.<p>"They have neither followed the Madhuswamy committee's recommendation nor the Das Commission report. Socialism is not arithmetic. If they wanted to make a political decision, why did they spend hundreds of crores of rupees on the survey?"</p>.<p>Noting that the government hadn't followed the Supreme Court guidelines that empirical data had to be studied and that there should be inter-se analysis, he said, "Even Das has not followed the SC's recommendations. They should conduct a re-survey. Till then, they should follow the Madhuswamy committee's recommendations, which are scientific".</p>.<p>Rajeev said they would give the government a week's time and added that the BJP would support the demand of the 59 'most backward' communities for a separate 1% reservation.</p>