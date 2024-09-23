Issue appointment orders for PSI posts: Additional Chief Secretary to ADGP

Bengaluru: The Additional Chief Secretary (Home) has directed the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) to issue appointment orders to 545 candidates selected for PSI posts subject to the high court’s final verdict on reservation to candidates of Hyderabad-Karnataka (under Article 371-J) region.
On June 26, the ADGP wrote to the ACS, seeking clarification on reservations to candidates from HK region.
Replying to this on September 26, the ACS said a notification had been issued on January 21, 2021, on appointments to 545 PSI posts. He said it had preceded the government’s circular on February 1, 2023, by two years.
“Thus, subject to HC’s judgment, recruitment should be done as per notification on June 6, 2020, by DPAR,” the order by the ACS said.
Published 23 September 2024, 02:52 IST