Jarkiholi miffed as Gruha Laxmi scheme launch moved to Mysuru

Jarkiholi said, many MLAs from both BJP and JD(S) were prepared to join Congress and were in touch with the chief minister and deputy chief minister. He said he was unaware of the names of those who came, as talks were in progress with state leaders. None of the BJP leaders from district are joining Congress as of now, as per the minister.

He refuted claims by BJP leader C T Ravi that they would checkmate top Congress leaders. He said, the BJP was not in a position to poach Congress MLAs in its present state, instead, Congress was in a position from where it could poach MLAs of the opposition party.

Jarkiholi said, all party workers including MLAs and former MLAs cannot be made chiefs of boards and corporations as there were about 100 such posts across the state and lakhs of party workers.

Some could be satisfied with getting the posts, others would not, Jarkiholi said noting that it was a natural phenomenon in political parties.