JD(S)’ performance in polls signals party’s ‘revival’: H D Kumaraswamy

New Delhi: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given him an opportunity to serve as minister in the new Cabinet and that he would give credit to the people of the state.
The former chief minister told reporters, “They have identified me and given me an opportunity. The entire credit for this goes to people of Kannada Naadu.”
“To implement Modi’s vision, I want to work honestly and thereby bring a good name to him and to our state. This is my resolve,” he said.
The son of JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda has made no secret of his desire to become agriculture minister and has repeatedly expressed it before and after the polls.
However, he said he would be ready to serve the country in whichever portfolio is assigned to him.
Noting that he had left it to the PM to decide and had made no demand for any portfolio, Kumaraswamy said, “If I get it, I will be happy, because I’ve been interested in agriculture since the beginning.”
“The prime minister has reposed faith in me, he has respect towards my father. I’m not interested in making money. Under Modi’s leadership, I want to stay among the people. I want to connect with people to resolve their issues,” he said.
Kumaraswamy said the JD(S) performance in the Lok Sabha polls and his win heralded a ‘revival’ for the party.
“Kannadigas have accepted the BJP-JD(S) alliance and have given me the strength. I thank the people of the state, especially voters of Mandya and Bangalore Rural segments,” he said.
