<p>New Delhi: Karnataka's 'Shakti' scheme, providing free bus rides to women, has been certified by the London Book of World Records for the highest number of free bus journeys for women.</p><p>The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has also been recognised as the most award-winning road transport corporation globally, with 464 national and international accolades since 1997.</p><p>Launched after the Congress government took office in 2023, the Shakti scheme is one of five guarantee initiatives to improve public welfare across Karnataka. It has enabled over 564 crore journeys by women, according to a statement from the state government.</p>.<p>Sharing the achievement on social media, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the twin recognitions were a testament to Karnataka’s governance vision rooted in social justice, women’s empowerment, and world-class public service.</p>.<p>“These recognitions are a reflection of what inclusive and compassionate policymaking can achieve,” he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).</p><p>The certifications were issued by the London Book of World Records (UK) to KSRTC and to Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on behalf of the state government, acknowledging Karnataka’s efforts in gender equality and sustainable public mobility, the statement added</p>