Karnataka bans Rhodamine-B, the food colouring agent used in cotton candy and 'gobi manchurian'

The Karnataka Health Department on Monday banned Rhodamine-B, the food colouring agent used in cotton candy and 'gobi manchurian'.

This comes at a time when both the food items have been facing flak over additives.

The Tamil Nadu government last month banned the production and sale of cotton candy and food items with colour additives due to the presence of a toxic textile dye, Rhodamine B, which could be harmful to people’s health.

Earlier, a civic body in North Goa banned the sale of 'gobi manchurian' at roadside stalls in its jurisdiction after concerns were raised about the unhygienic conditions in which the dish was prepared, an official said on Tuesday.

The municipal council of Mapusa town passed a resolution last week banning the dish from being sold by street food vendors, MMC chairperson Priya Mishal said.

"Vendors operate in unhygienic conditions and use synthetic colours to prepare 'gobi manchurian'," Mishal said.

