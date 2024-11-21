Home
Karnataka BJP leader Manohar Tahsildar passes away

The 80-year-old is survived by four sons, two daughters among others, party sources said.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 05:53 IST

Published 21 November 2024, 05:53 IST
