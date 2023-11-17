Karnataka Cabinet okays Bill to check unfair means in recruitment exams

The Cabinet on Thursday approved the Karnataka Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Corruption & Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill, 2023.
Taking to social media X, Minister for IT-BT and RDPR Priyank Kharge stated that the Bill would help check leakage of question papers and “use of unfair means at public examinations in Govt recruitments to any post.”
“The new law will work as deterrent against the rise and trend of unfair means in public examinations and also work as deterrent for the examinees and criminals who resort to such tactics,” he posted.
The Cabinet discussed 16 subjects among which the issue of transfer of Group ‘C’ and Group ‘D’ employees also came up. The Cabinet considered amending the KPSC Rules in favour of Group ‘C’ and Group ‘D’ employees who get transferred to other districts.
At present, such employees will be the last in seniority list in the new district and it was discussed to retain their seniority, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil explained. However, the decision was deferred as such a decision would create conflict in some departments, he added.