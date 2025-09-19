<p>Bengaluru: Days ahead of the launch of the social and educational survey (caste census), the Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday saw sharp divisions, with some ministers calling for a postponement over objections to caste names and the religion status of Lingayats.</p><p>The meeting reportedly turned heated as ministers questioned entries such as Vokkaliga Christian, Madiwala Christian, Brahmin Christian, Lingayat Christian, and others. Some argued that Hindu caste identity becomes irrelevant after conversion to Christianity and wanted those references dropped.</p><p>The draft list currently features 1,561 castes (excluding SCs and STs), along with four other categories: others, not applicable, refuse to disclose, and don’t know caste.</p><p>Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar cautioned that the government would face political consequences if communities felt divided. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has often been branded sectarian, reportedly said he wanted to shed that image and asked senior ministers to re-examine the issues.</p><p>Discussions even ranged over the All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha’s decision urging fellow Lingayats to not enumerate as Hindus but register in the ‘others’ religion common and mention as Veerashaiva Lingayat. While factions in some sub-sects are in favour of registering as Hindus, some are said to be divided on mentioning Veerashaiva Lingayat or just Lingayat in the ‘others’ column. Some ministers are even said to have wondered whether a fresh survey is needed right now.</p>.Siddaramaiah using caste census as tool to secure position: Bommai.<p>During the meeting, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is said to have lamented that he is being branded as sectarian, adding that he wants to shed that tag. Siddaramaiah is said to have asked some senior ministers to sit again and discuss the contentious issues. </p><p>Subsequently, DCM DK Shivakumar, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil, Labour Minister Santosh Lad, Backward Classes Welfare Department Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi and others discussed. Backward Classes Commission chairman Madhusudhan R Naik is also said to have attended this meeting.</p><p>Later, Shivakumar told reporters the survey was meant to “provide justice to all” and not divide society. “We have allowed citizens to share their opinions. Communities sought separate identities, some objected, and we are collecting all views before a final decision,” he said.</p><p>A senior minister indicated some contentious caste names would be removed on Friday. “The backward classes commission retained several names from the previous survey. The exercise may be delayed by 2–3 days but will go ahead,” the minister added.</p><p><strong>Contentious points:</strong></p><p>- Presence of castes such as Madiwala Chrisitian, Vokkaliga Christian, Lingayat Christian, Brahmin Christian and so on</p><p>- Whether Lingayats should enumerate as Hindus or as a separate religion under 'others'</p><p>- Even if to enumerate as others, should they enumerate as "Veerashaiva Lingayats" or just "Lingayats"</p><p>- Why the overall number of castes has risen to 1,561?</p>