Karnataka

Karnataka Cabinet to discuss 'Basavanna as cultural ambassador'

During a meeting with a delegation of seers from various mutts led by JSS mutt seer Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami here on Monday, the chief minister said that he respected the demand and he personally had no objection to declare Basavanna as the state's cultural ambassador.
Last Updated 08 January 2024, 23:36 IST

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has promised to discuss in the Cabinet a proposal to declare 12th century social reformer Basavanna as Karnataka's cultural ambassador.

During a meeting with a delegation of seers from various mutts led by JSS mutt seer Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami here on Monday, the chief minister said that he respected the demand and he personally had no objection to declare Basavanna as the state's cultural ambassador. "I will place it before the Cabinet and decide," said Siddaramaiah.

As many as 48 seers from different mutts were present at the meeting. There were also writers in the delegation, including S G Siddaramaiah, Banjagere Jayaprakash, H L Pushpa and Vasundhara Bhoopati. 

(Published 08 January 2024, 23:36 IST)
