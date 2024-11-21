Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah directs officials not to cancel ration cards of poor families

The order follows controversy over reports that over 22.6 lakh Below the Poverty Line (BPL) cardholders were deemed ineligible.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 19:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2024, 19:29 IST
Karnataka NewsSiddaramaiahBPL cardscancelling of BPL cards

Follow us on :

Follow Us