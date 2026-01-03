Karnataka Congress panel meeting on student polls on January 13

<p>Bengaluru: The committee constituted by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee to examine the possibility of reviving the practice of holding elections at institutions of higher learning is expected to convene its first meeting on January 13.</p>.<p>Minister for Medical Education Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, who is also the convener of the committee, on Friday confirmed that the panel would meet on January 13. Citing his own experience in student politics, the minister said, “Many of us began our journey in politics on college campuses. We are also keen on bringing back elections <br>in colleges, and are exploring all possibilities.”</p>.Kogilu eviction: Provide temporary housing, human rights panel tells Karnataka govt.<p>The committee will consult representatives of all student organisations on the issue, said the minister. “We will collect feedback from all stakeholders. We want to harness leadership abilities among students.”</p>.<p>Elections were banned at colleges in the state 36 years ago, but DCM D K Shivakumar recently expressed his interest in reviving campus politics, and constituted a committee to examine the possibility of reintroducing elections at colleges.</p>.<p><strong>‘Menstrual leave’</strong></p>.<p>Patil said that CM Siddaramaiah would take the final call on extending menstrual leave to girl students.</p>