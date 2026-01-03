Menu
Karnataka Congress panel meeting on student polls on January 13

Minister for Medical Education Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, who is also the convener of the committee, on Friday confirmed that the panel would meet on January 13.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 22:24 IST
Published 02 January 2026, 22:24 IST
